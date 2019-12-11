Gauteng rapist slapped with 13 life sentences, 185 years in jail

A 31-year-old man who was found guilty on 54 charges - including rape, kidnapping and assault - was slapped with 13 life sentences, plus 185 years' imprisonment.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Sibusiso Ndlovu was sentenced in the Gauteng high court on Tuesday.

His crimes were committed between 2015 and 2016 across Gauteng's East Rand and West Rand.

The lengthy sentence was welcomed by national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole, who praised the investigation team under the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Gauteng and the NPA for ensuring that justice prevailed.