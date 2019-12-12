Life in jail for 'perverse, wicked' baby rapist from St Francis Bay

A 19-month-old toddler required corrective surgery for injuries she sustained at the hands of a middle-aged man: Now, her rapist will pay for it from behind prison bars.

Mzingisi James Ntshontshi, now 50 years old, was on Wednesday jailed for life by Port Elizabeth high court judge Irma Schoeman for the rape on August 12 2018.

The judge described his actions as “abhorrent, wicked and perverse”.

The ordeal had devastating consequences for the toddler, she said.

According to testimony led during the trial, the child's mother, who worked at a bakery in St Francis Bay, had left her in the care of a woman who shared a house with Ntshontshi.

The female carer in turn left the child with him, when she went to buy alcohol at about 7am at a nearby shebeen.

The child was found half-clothed, bloody and bruised in the bushes about 100m away from the house by members of the community at about 4pm that day.