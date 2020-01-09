'He must be convicted, if he is guilty,' say family of KZN massacre accused

Family members of the man accused of killing six people in Mpumalanga, outside Pietermaritzburg, say he must be convicted if he is guilty.

Buhlebakhe Khomo appeared in the Hammarsdale magistrate's court on Thursday where he faces six counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and one count of robbery under aggravating circumstances.

Khomo was arrested in connection with the murders of six people, five from the Msomi family, who were gunned down while watching television in their home on December 11.

His brother, Fanana Khomo, told journalists outside the court that if his brother was guilty the law must run its course.

“The justice system must play its part and the perpetrators must be brought to light and if it is my brother who committed the crime, then he must be convicted. That’s all we’re saying, he must be convicted,” Fanana said.