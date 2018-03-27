A man convicted of the bloody slaying of four of his sister’s children and slicing off their left ears has been sentenced to four life terms behind bars.

32-year-old Ben Zimele Mbhele had tendered a guilty plea following his arrest three weeks ago.

In September last year‚ the bodies of four children aged between four and 12 years were found at their homestead near Ncukeni on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast‚.

Three of the bloodied bodies were found inside the home while the fourth had been dragged into the garden.

The jarring hallmark of the massacre was the haphazard removal of the left ear of each child.

Police made a breakthrough in the case last month with the arrest of their uncle‚ Mbhele‚ and his friend‚ 48-year-old Sibongiseni Nyawose. Charges against Nyawose were later withdrawn.