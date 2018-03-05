Engcobo church linked to a family murder in KZN

The fatal shooting of an Umzimkhulu couple in KZN who had close links to the Mancoba family in charge of the notorious church in Engcobo, Eastern Cape, remains a mystery.

The couple, Ndumiso Jali and his wife, whose name is not known, were shot dead in cold blood at their New Clydesdale village home in Umzimkhulu last month. This was a few weeks before the massacre of the Ngcobo police station officers allegedly by people linked to Seven Angels Ministries .

The Jali family's relationship with the Mancobas soured when Siphiwo Mancoba, the church founder, was killed and burnt inside the church premises in Umzimkhulu in April 2015. No one was arrested for the murder. Sources close to the Jali family allege that the Mancoba congregation "promised to come back and deal with the person who killed their father".

"It is well known here in Umzimkhulu that Mancoba refused to move off the Jali family land, and they physically fought and Mancoba was killed and burnt. His family was chased away," said a source.