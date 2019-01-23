'The billboard stays' - defiant DA leader Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has remained defiant about the party's refusal to remove its controversial billboard bearing the names of people who died during the Marikana massacre and the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Addressing the media after his "kasi-to-kasi" tour at the KwaMnyandu shopping mall in Umlazi, Durban, on Wednesday, Maimane said he would meet families of the victims in a couple of days about their decision to take the DA to court over the billboard.

"I will be engaging with the families and I look forward to speaking to them because I’m deeply humbled by South Africans. I will engage with families in different ways. What doesn’t change is the fact that the fundamental issue here is a government that killed its people.

"What happens to a government that takes our mentally ill patients, puts them in facilities where they end up dying in that situation, where the people in Marikana who marched down the road, they were killed by an ANC government?"