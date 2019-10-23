South Africa

Three dead, five wounded in alleged KZN drug-related massacre

By Orrin Singh - 23 October 2019 - 12:15
Police are searching for four men who opened fire on eight people in a shack in Richards Bay last week, killing three and injuring five.
Police are searching for four men who opened fire on eight people in a shack in Richards Bay last week, killing three and injuring five.
Image: Supplied

Police are on the hunt for four men who allegedly shot eight people, killing three and injuring five, in an apparent a drug-related hit in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal.  

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident occurred at about 8pm on Thursday last week. 

"The victims alleged that they were attacked by four unknown men who opened fire before fleeing the scene. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Richards Bay police station for investigation," she said. 

A source close to the investigation said five of the eight victims were foreign nationals. 

"There were five Tanzanians who were in a shack with three South Africans when men approached an opened fire on them."

Mbele said the two foreign nationals, aged 32 and 42, died on scene, while our sister publication TimesLIVE has learned that a 25-year-old SA woman was also shot and killed. 

Three cases of murder and five of attempted murder are being investigated by Richards Bay police. 

No arrests have been made. 

Drugs, apologies & a life sentence - Five chilling moments from Nicholas Ninow's court appearance

Nicholas Ninow was handed a life sentence after being found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in September 2018.
News
5 days ago

Four nabbed for allegedly attempting to smuggle dagga worth more than R5m to Namibia

Four people have been arrested for dealing and smuggling in dagga
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X