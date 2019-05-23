Men arrested for shooting of Durban metro cops linked to 'celebration' family massacre

The suspects arrested for the murder of two Durban metro cops on Monday have been linked to a family massacre, in which four people were killed.

This was revealed during a memorial service for the slain metro cops in Durban on Thursday by police minister Bheki Cele.

Sergeant Zephinia Dladla, 61, and his 40-year-old colleague, Constable Sonto Mhlanga, were stationed outside the home of ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi, near Phoenix, when they came under attack on Monday night.

"I am told that these criminals shot the cops and got one gun. I am told that after that they went and shot other people celebrating the fact that they had killed cops.