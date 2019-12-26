'Wanted' Gupta family's brazen bid to have their SA passports renewed

“They are still South Africans. They haven’t renounced (their citizenship),” said Motsoaledi.

“What I know is some of them have applied for their (renewed) passports. I think their pages are full or expired,” he added.

Motsoaledi was speaking to the SABC during an interview on Tuesday.

“We have got applications [for passport renewals] and we have kept them,” he said, adding that these were filed less than a month ago.

“Obviously there is no way I would be stupid enough [to process them.] The department of justice is looking for them. They are in trouble. They can’t travel to any parts of the world because they are using SA passports,” Motsoaledi revealed.

Earlier this year, parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs had recommended that the SA citizenship granted to the Gupta family be revoked as it was granted fraudulently and in a corrupt manner.

The committee also recommended that the family be criminally charged for submitting false information to back up their application for early naturalisation.