'Former NDZ supporters feel targeted': Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says party leaders who did not support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s candidacy feel they are being targeted by the party’s integrity committee and the country’s law enforcement agencies.

In an interview, Magashule said former ministers Bongani Bongo and Mosebenzi Zwane had complained to him that there seemed to be an attempt to purge those who backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the top job at the ANC’s conference in Nasrec.

Bongo was recently arrested following accusations that he tried to bribe advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, who was evidence leader of a parliamentary Eskom inquiry. Bongo blamed public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan for his troubles.

Zwane and former communications minister Faith Muthambi have been asked by the ethics committee in parliament to answer questions relating to their alleged roles in state capture.