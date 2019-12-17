Lensman's career has been in the heart of conflict

Antonio Muchave has an eye for beauty.

Months before I met this illustrious photographer, a colleague told me how he would stop in the middle of a congested street just to take a picture of a captivating woman who may have caught his eye.

Perhaps his great appreciation for beauty stems from being a war reporter and escaping death three times all the while witnessing an amplitude of death as a young man. Or maybe it blossomed from his childhood when he would cut out striking pictures from magazines to make his bedroom in Maputo look trendy.

The soft-spoken lensman started off his career as a photographer for the Mozambique News Agency, a government-controlled source of news better known by its Portuguese acronym AIM.

In the 1970s and 1980s Muchave travelled across the African continent and to as far as London, Washington and Moscow with Samora Machel to capture the president's busy work life.

When he was away from the president he was living in the bush with the armed forces capturing the civil war which was raging in his country at the time.

He has since won a Unicef award for documenting how children were caught in the crossfire of the war.