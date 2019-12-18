How power utility Eskom fell from grace

Of all the state-owned enterprises in SA, none has rattled the lives of citizens like Eskom.

The past decade has seen Eskom deteriorate to a point that all rating agencies identified the power utility as the biggest threat to the country's economy. But Eskom has not always been in a mess. In 2001, it was named the Financial Times Power Company of the Year at the Global Energy Awards Ceremony in New York.

Four years later, then Eskom chairperson of the board Reuel Khoza said one of the many factors that made the company successful was its commitment to good corporate governance.

But over the years, Eskom had deteriorated to its worst state. The most prominent indicator that showed that the company was falling apart was the introduction of loadshedding back in 2007.

Former president Thabo Mbeki was brave enough to admit that government did not listen to the warnings from Eskom that electricity supply would not meet the economy which was growing at that time. "We were wrong. Eskom was right," Mbeki said.