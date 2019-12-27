7 times Helen Zille tweeted herself into hot water

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille's controversial tweets raised many eyebrows in 2019.

From defending her colonialism tweet to her “black privilege” comments on Twitter, the politician rubbed people up the wrong way and made headlines.

Here are seven Zille tweets that caused an uproar on social media.

Vote for corruption

Zille was criticised after saying that she would organise a tax revolt if those implicated in corruption were not prosecuted and jailed after the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

She said she aimed to read case studies of successful tax revolts, adding that a vote for the ANC was a vote for corruption.