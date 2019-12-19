No justice for killed police officer
The family of police officer Andile Fuzani who was gunned down by his colleagues last year is struggling to find closure.
Yesterday marked exactly a year since Fuzani was killed in Thokoza on the East Rand by two officers.
Fuzani's girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Phaphama Gobozi, said she visited the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) offices in Johannesburg to get answers on the investigations.
"In June, they told me that they had received postmortem reports, but said ballistics report were yet to come out. I informed the lady at the office that a neighbour next to where Andile was killed had cameras on the gate, therefore, they should go ask if he has footage.
"They did not do that, but they told me that someone came from the same neighbourhood and made a statement that Andile shot at the police before they returned fire. I told people at the office that I do not believe that version," said Gobozi.
Sowetan reported shortly after his death that Fuzani, 30, who was off duty, was allegedly killed execution-style after he had discharged a firearm while trying to recover his brother's stolen cellphone.
Witnesses told Sowetan that Fuzani had gone to a house looking for a man accused of stealing his brother's cellphone and fired a warning shot.
People who fled from the house came across a police van which had two police officers who chased after Fuzani on foot.
Ipid said at the time that two police officers were patrolling when two men called in their direction, saying they had been robbed.
When the police rushed over, they saw a man carrying a firearm and pursued him. The man allegedly started firing at the police.
Ipid said the officers fired a warning shot and the man ran into a house. They pursued him and he fired at them again and they returned fire and killed him.
Fuzani was a constable attached to the Park Station police station.
Gobozi said she does not believe the version of the police.
"I want the truth to come out. Witnesses told us that he was already down when the police shot him. He was already wounded. As it stands, I do not have any straight answers. I want the truth," she said.
Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said investigations were still ongoing.
"Ipid is still continuing with its investigations. On the 29 November 2019 our investigator updated the deceased's girlfriend Ms Phaphama Gobozi," Seisa said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.