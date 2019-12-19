No justice for killed police officer

The family of police officer Andile Fuzani who was gunned down by his colleagues last year is struggling to find closure.

Yesterday marked exactly a year since Fuzani was killed in Thokoza on the East Rand by two officers.

Fuzani's girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Phaphama Gobozi, said she visited the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) offices in Johannesburg to get answers on the investigations.

"In June, they told me that they had received postmortem reports, but said ballistics report were yet to come out. I informed the lady at the office that a neighbour next to where Andile was killed had cameras on the gate, therefore, they should go ask if he has footage.

"They did not do that, but they told me that someone came from the same neighbourhood and made a statement that Andile shot at the police before they returned fire. I told people at the office that I do not believe that version," said Gobozi.