South Africa

Cop sentenced to two life terms for killing ex-girlfriend and her partner

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 18 November 2019 - 21:11
Ipid on Monday welcomed the sentencing of a former police officer who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her partner last year.
Ipid on Monday welcomed the sentencing of a former police officer who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her partner last year.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has welcomed the double life sentence handed down to a former police officer who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her partner in Johannesburg.

Hlanganani Nxumalo, a former sergeant at the VIP protection unit in KZN, was sentenced by the South Gauteng High Court in Palm Ridge on Monday.

The murders took place June 2018.

“Nxumalo drove from KwaZulu-Natal to Alexandra township, where he shot and killed his former 27-year-old girlfriend and her 28-year-old new boyfriend. After the accused committed these offences, he drove back to KwaZulu-Natal, where he was arrested. This incident led to Ipid to launch an intensive and professional investigation,” said Sontaga Seisa, acting national spokesperson for the police watchdog.

'Criminals don't carry feather dusters' - Cele tells cops not to die with a gun in their hands

The police's top brass is prepared to defend officers when they use deadly force in the line of duty.
News
1 week ago

Nxumalo was dismissed from the police service. The 39-year-old was slapped with two life sentences and an additional five years for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Seisa said officers worked tirelessly to conduct an independent, fair and impartial investigation.

He said the sentence would serve as an example to officers who disregarded the law.

“This sentence is without doubt an important message ... to those police members that are not respecting the laws but instead take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Wife confessed to hit on hubby - cops

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly confessed to hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
News
1 month ago

Cop's death broken to family via social media

Police minister Cele apologises to family for oversight
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X