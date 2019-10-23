South Africa

Brothers arrested for killing woman after cops find body in boot of car

By Dan Meyer - 23 October 2019 - 10:32
Two men were arrested after they were found with the body of a woman in their vehicle.
Two men were arrested after they were found with the body of a woman in their vehicle.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Police in Potchefstroom arrested two brothers who were found with the body of a woman in the boot of their car.  

During routine patrols on Monday, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle close to Ikageng, and gave chase when the occupants fled.

The car eventually struck a tree and came to a halt.

Police searched the vehicle, making the grim discovery of the body.

The victim was the girlfriend of one of the suspects. 

The two brothers, aged 30 and 38, were taken into custody. 

"On searching the vehicle, the police discovered a body of a female. The brothers were then arrested for alleged murder," said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh

"Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the woman was a 38-year-old suspect's girlfriend. The latter was a resident of Ikageng township outside Potchefstroom."

Both suspects will appear in Potchefstroom magistrate's court on Thursday.   

Man jailed for stabbing ex-girlfriend 24 times, despite her having a protection order against him

A Krugersdorp man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in November last year was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Johannesburg high court on ...
News
3 weeks ago

'We are with you': Meghan's message to Uyinene Mrwetyana on a yellow ribbon

These are the words, written in isiXhosa apparently by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, on a yellow ribbon tied to the railing at the post ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X