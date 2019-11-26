Zero tolerance for underage drinking at year-end parties, warn cops

Police sent a stern warning on Tuesday to youngsters planning end-of-year parties, as well as their parents: there will be zero tolerance for anyone contravening the Liquor Act.

The Liquor Act prohibits the use of alcohol by people under the age of 18.

“Every year, after-parties take place where large numbers of youths get together in streets close to taverns and entertainment areas where alcohol is consumed,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.

“Many of the youth attending these parties are under age and become unable to control their actions, maintain an alert mental capacity and are easily influenced.