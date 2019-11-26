Zero tolerance for underage drinking at year-end parties, warn cops
Police sent a stern warning on Tuesday to youngsters planning end-of-year parties, as well as their parents: there will be zero tolerance for anyone contravening the Liquor Act.
The Liquor Act prohibits the use of alcohol by people under the age of 18.
“Every year, after-parties take place where large numbers of youths get together in streets close to taverns and entertainment areas where alcohol is consumed,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.
“Many of the youth attending these parties are under age and become unable to control their actions, maintain an alert mental capacity and are easily influenced.
"Furthermore, the situation is worsened where adults are present and criminal elements in the community take advantage of these severely intoxicated youths.
“In previous years, the SAPS have noted that after such parties, rape and assault cases are opened. In a very serious previous incident, several children were killed and injured after a minibus drove into the crowd of youngsters while they were partying in Njoli Street, Kwazakele.”
Beetge added that parents and supervisors were responsible for the safety of young people. “Adult supervision and control over youths by parents, guardians and other delegated supervisors plays a key role in ensuring the safety, security and protection of our youth."
The warning is part of a social protection drive during the 16 Days of Activism of no violence against women and children, which kicked off on Monday and continues until December 10.
