Motorist who crashed bakkie into two metro cops to be sentenced next year

The sentencing of Albert Gerhardes Pretorius, the man who ploughed into two Johannesburg metro (JMPD) officers at a roadblock in January last year will happen next year.

Sentencing was expected to take place on Thursday at the Alexandra magistrate's court but it was postponed to January 20 — almost exactly two years to the day after the incident took place.

Pretorius was found guilty of two counts of culpable homicide and one count of driving under the influence.

Winnie Mokgolo, 35, and Sophie Ngoasheng, 45, were killed when Pretorius's white Toyota Hilux bakkie rammed into the roadblock mounted by the JMPD near Montecasino on January 29 2018. The two officers were declared dead at the scene.