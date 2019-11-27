South Africa

Cops foil planned robbery and arrest five after fiery gun battle

By Promise Marupeng - 27 November 2019 - 15:34
One suspect was shot and killed and four were arrested during a shootout with police on the R21 highway on Wednesday morning.Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said two pistols that were used by were also recovered.

Masondo said police have been looking for the group of men that have been terrorising the community of Centurion and Pretoria area by stealing stealing motorbikes, boats and caravans in the province.

Through police intelligence, information was received that the suspects were planning to steal a motorbike somewhere in Pretoria.

“In the early hours of this morning, six suspects who were driving in a Toyota Hilux with a trailer and a Toyota RunX were travelling to Pretoria to steal a motorbike in Wierdebrug,” Masondo said.

He said police followed the suspects until the R21 highway towards Kempton Park. As the suspects were accosted they started shooting at the police and ashootout ensued.

“One suspect was fatally shot, another was wounded and [both] were taken to hospital under police guard while three suspects were arrested. Two firearms were recovered from the suspects. Police are still searching for the suspect who is still at large."

