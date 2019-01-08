Police say the cop they shot dead fired at them first

When Phaphama Gobozi was woken up by gunshots in the early hours of the morning, she had no idea they were aimed at her lover.

At about 2am on December 18, she woke up to the noise, but went back to sleep.

Gobozi, 28, of Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, later discovered that her boyfriend and father of her two children, police officer Andile Fuzani, had been killed.

Sowetan reported shortly after his death that Fuzani, who was off duty, was allegedly killed execution-style after he had discharged a firearm while trying to recover his brother's stolen cellphone.

Witnesses told Sowetan that Fuzani had gone to a house looking for a man accused of stealing his brother's cellphone and fired a warning shot. People who fled from the house came across a police van, which had two police officers who chased after Fuzani on foot.

Speaking to Sowetan this week, Gobozi said the night before the shooting, Fuzani had a neighbour's keys which he was supposed to give to a young man who was to look after the neighbour's house.

Fuzani had, on several occasions, called the young man and he did not pick up his phone, Gobozi said.