Former cop, 80, killed in pension paypoint robbery
Police have confirmed that an 80-year-old pensioner - a former police officer - was the person killed during a cash paypoint robbery in the Free State on Thursday.
Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said guards were stationed at a pension pay point in the farming town of Marquard when they saw two suspicious looking cars approaching.
A gang of armed robbers was travelling in the green Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Golf. Bartmann said the guards immediately locked down the cash van and requested police backup.
Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the pay point was directly opposite the Marquard police station.
“Police officers responded to distressing cries and screams which resulted in a shoot-out between the suspects and the police,” he said.
Naidoo said one suspect was shot dead and a second wounded and arrested.
“At least another four suspects fled with a cash box but in the process shot and wounded a security guard as well as shot dead an 80-year-old former police officer and fled in his vehicle.
“The police recovered three firearms at the scene, a rifle and two pistols.
“None of the members were injured during the shoot-out with the suspects. The injured suspect has been detained in hospital under police guard,” said Naidoo.
“We need to rally together against criminals to ensure that they are put behind bars for a long, long time,” said national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.