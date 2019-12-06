South Africa

Former cop, 80, killed in pension paypoint robbery

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 06 December 2019 - 08:33
Police have identified the man shot dead in a pension paypoint robbery on Thursday as an 80-year-old former policeman.
Police have identified the man shot dead in a pension paypoint robbery on Thursday as an 80-year-old former policeman.
Image: 123RF/Arisha Singh

Police have confirmed that an 80-year-old pensioner - a former police officer - was the person killed during a cash paypoint robbery in the Free State on Thursday.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said guards were stationed at a pension pay point in the farming town of Marquard when they saw two suspicious looking cars approaching.

A gang of armed robbers was travelling in the green Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Golf. Bartmann said the guards immediately locked down the cash van and requested police backup.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the pay point was directly opposite the Marquard police station.

Ipid welcomes lengthy sentence for 'rogue cop' who killed foreign national

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said its investigation into a rogue policeman assisted in securing a 30 year jail term for ...
News
3 days ago

“Police officers responded to distressing cries and screams which resulted in a shoot-out between the suspects and the police,” he said.

Naidoo said one suspect was shot dead and a second wounded and arrested.

“At least another four suspects fled with a cash box but in the process shot and wounded a security guard as well as shot dead an 80-year-old former police officer and fled in his vehicle.

“The police recovered three firearms at the scene, a rifle and two pistols.

“None of the members were injured during the shoot-out with the suspects. The injured suspect has been detained in hospital under police guard,”  said Naidoo.

“We need to rally together against criminals to ensure that they are put behind bars for a long, long time,” said national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

Cop sentenced to two life terms for killing ex-girlfriend and her partner

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has welcomed the double life sentence handed down to a former police officer who shot and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ex-Glebelands hostel man links cop to Umlazi 'hit squad'

A 43-year-old former Glebelands hostel resident looked terrified as he fingered former police officer, Louis Mdweshu, as one of four men involved in ...
News
3 months ago

Progress for cops as more 'hitmen' arrested for Glebelands killings

Police have arrested a further two suspects in connection with deaths at the controversial Glebelands hostel in Umlazi‚ Durban.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X