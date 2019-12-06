Alleged cop killers arrested in Eastern Cape

Less than three days after gunmen robbed and killed a police constable in Coffee Bay, a coastal town in the Eastern Cape, four men have been arrested.

The group were apprehended after constables Lonwaba Soga, 26, and Siyabonga Nani were approached by four men under the pretext of seeking help when they were called to the Zindidi location shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Two of the four men approached the police vehicle on the driver's side while the other two approached the vehicle from the passenger’s side.

“One of the suspects shot Constable Soga, ending his young life instantly. The suspects’ tyranny didn't end there. They forced Constable Nani to carry the deceased member, together with the complainant who called the police, and they were all locked in the back of the police van. Thereafter the suspects proceeded to rob a local shop owner,” said national spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.