EFF slashes number of media attending elective conference from 625 to 150

The EFF's NPA will run from December 13 to 16 in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

There has been much uncertainty on who makes up the NPA elective list. Many have said party leader Julius Malema is campaigning for EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu and secretary-general Godrich Gardee to be replaced.

Malema is yet again gunning for the top position in the party and in an interview with SowetanLIVE, he reassured that he was prepared to work with whoever the EFF delegation elects.

“I am prepared to work with anyone the conference elects ... I will subject myself to the leadership which is elected,” he said.