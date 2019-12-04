EFF to turn deadly farm into crèche
The EFF in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape has promised to convert the farm of Gonubie murderer Fritz "Majeke" Joubert into a pre-school after invading the property and taking over its operations.
Regional EFF chairperson Mziyanda Hlekiso told Sowetan yesterday the farm where the Joubert killed sangoma trainer Anele Hoyana had been taken over as he was racist.
"We raided that farm because that man was fueled by racism and nothing else. That is the reason we went to occupy that farm. When white people kill black people, we as blacks sometimes say the perpetrator is probably mentally unstable. But when it is a black person committing the same offence he is immediately called a criminal," Hlekiso said.
"We have taken over that farm. It is our farm now. We are going to convert it to a pre-school."
He added that when EFF member invaded the farm they found the old SA flag.
"To us, this showed that the mind of this man was backwards, still believing in the oppressive apartheid system."
Joubert, 45, killed Hoyana during a "cleansing ceremony gone wrong" at his Geluksdal farm in Brakfontein, near Gonubie. The murder of Hoyana sparked national outrage after video footage of some of the attack went viral on social media.
Joubert was later shot dead by police after he resisted arrest when police came to the farm to rescue Hoyana's children who were held hostage.
Hlekiso said Hoyana's family visited the farm late yesterday to fetch his spirit as per tradition. A community meeting was scheduled to be held at the farm in which the proposal to turn the farm into a pre-school would be discussed.
Lulama Mpahla, the provincial chair of the Eastern Cape Traditional Healing Practitioners' Forum and director of the Ithongo Institute, said Joubert's bizarre behaviour had nothing to do with being a sangoma.
Meanwhile, Zwelihle "DJ Zwesta" Mathe, who was at the farm when Hoyana was killed, recounted how Joubert intimidated him and harassed his girlfriend, all while acting like a friend.
"[Joubert] touched my girlfriend in a provocative manner and I called him out but he apologised."
Police confirmed they shot Joubert dead in self-defence.
