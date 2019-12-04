EFF to turn deadly farm into crèche

The EFF in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape has promised to convert the farm of Gonubie murderer Fritz "Majeke" Joubert into a pre-school after invading the property and taking over its operations.

Regional EFF chairperson Mziyanda Hlekiso told Sowetan yesterday the farm where the Joubert killed sangoma trainer Anele Hoyana had been taken over as he was racist.

"We raided that farm because that man was fueled by racism and nothing else. That is the reason we went to occupy that farm. When white people kill black people, we as blacks sometimes say the perpetrator is probably mentally unstable. But when it is a black person committing the same offence he is immediately called a criminal," Hlekiso said.

"We have taken over that farm. It is our farm now. We are going to convert it to a pre-school."

He added that when EFF member invaded the farm they found the old SA flag.

"To us, this showed that the mind of this man was backwards, still believing in the oppressive apartheid system."