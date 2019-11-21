I've never lost a conference: Julius Malema as EFF heads to elections

It has been reported that Malema will face contestation from some in his top six for the top leadership position which he has held since the formation of the party in 2013.

The reports have suggested that the EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu was vying for the position of CIC, while deputy president Floyd Shivambu was reportedly facing the chop after some party members allegedly bemoaned that he had failed to perform his duties.

Malema described the notion that he may lose his position as “imagination” that people must “do away with”.

He said that he would “always be” and would “die in politics”.

“If you are removed from a position, you are not expelled. If I’m removed in December, I’m a member of parliament for the next five years, so I’ll remain a member of parliament and continue to make my contribution in parliament,” he said.

He, however, also said that he welcomed contestation and should he lose, he would go back home in Limpopo to concentrate on farming.

“I’m not scared of any challenge. Those who think they can challenge me, they can come and sit here, let’s see what they will do. They have not done anything. They were given opportunities, they have not done anything for this organisation. We can leave and go back to our farms and look after cattle. Let them run it [the EFF].”