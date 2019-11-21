I've never lost a conference: Julius Malema as EFF heads to elections
EFF leader Julius Malema is confident that he will retain his position as the commander-in-chief when the Red Berets meet next month to elect new leadership.
Addressing the media at Nasrec in Johannesburg where the elective conference, the National People’s Assembly, will take place, Malema said that he has never lost an elective conference even during his days in the ANC Youth League where was expelled and that his track record spoke for itself.
“Just go and check my track record, I’ve never lost a conference. You should know that. Not only in the youth or EFF, even in the ANC when I said this is what’s going to happen, it happened exactly how I said it’s going to happen,” said Malema.
Over 4,000 delegates will gather at Nasrec mid-December to, among other things, discuss policy issues and elect new leadership.
It has been reported that Malema will face contestation from some in his top six for the top leadership position which he has held since the formation of the party in 2013.
The reports have suggested that the EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu was vying for the position of CIC, while deputy president Floyd Shivambu was reportedly facing the chop after some party members allegedly bemoaned that he had failed to perform his duties.
Malema described the notion that he may lose his position as “imagination” that people must “do away with”.
He said that he would “always be” and would “die in politics”.
“If you are removed from a position, you are not expelled. If I’m removed in December, I’m a member of parliament for the next five years, so I’ll remain a member of parliament and continue to make my contribution in parliament,” he said.
He, however, also said that he welcomed contestation and should he lose, he would go back home in Limpopo to concentrate on farming.
“I’m not scared of any challenge. Those who think they can challenge me, they can come and sit here, let’s see what they will do. They have not done anything. They were given opportunities, they have not done anything for this organisation. We can leave and go back to our farms and look after cattle. Let them run it [the EFF].”