South Africa

Stevens Mokgalapa voted out as Tshwane mayor

By Staff Reporter - 05 December 2019 - 20:59
Stevens Mokgalapa was ousted as mayor during a vote of no confidence.
Stevens Mokgalapa was ousted as mayor during a vote of no confidence.
Image: DA

The DA has been removed from power in the City of Tshwane after two motions of no confidence voted out speaker Katlego Mathebe and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

This comes just a day after the DA was dethroned in the City of Johannesburg by the ANC, which installed its mayor, Geoff Makhubo, to replace Herman Mashaba.

During a chaotic meeting in Tshwane on Thursday afternoon, both the ANC and the EFF came together to remove Mathebe with 110 councillors supporting the motion.

Despite the protests of the DA, which were opposed to EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu acting as speaker in the vote, the two parties proceeded.

Then they removed Makgalapa, who was under siege from his party and the opposition  over an alleged “sex recording” featuring him and former roads and transport MMC Sheila  Senkubuge.

Get your affairs in order or I will intervene, David Makhura warns metros

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Tuesday signalled he was ready to step in over the mayoral disruption in the Tshwane and Johannesburg metros.
News
2 days ago

Meanwhile earlier in the day in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was also voted out through a motion of no confidence.

The majority of the parties in the council chamber – DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance, COPE,  ACDP and AIC – voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn’s motion.

Shortly before it came down the vote, Bobani announced that he would dissolve his mayoral committee.

He left the chamber immediately after he was ousted.

Three of the four axed municipal officials fired by former acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana walked into the city’s council chamber on Thursday to cheers and applause after Bobani was removed.

Minutes after Bobani was ousted, councillors voted for Anele Qaba (economic development), Walter Shaidi (infrastructure and engineering) and Noxolo Nqwazi (sport, recreation, arts and culture), and Mzwakhe Clay (municipal COO) to be reinstated as interim heads of the respective departments.

Qaba, Shaidi and Nqwazi waved and smiled as they walked to where speaker Buyelwa Mafaya sat — while Clay was not with them.

It was immediately agreed by councillors that Nqwazi take up the role as the new acting city manager.

Former Tshwane MMC for transport verified as a SA citizen: Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that former Tshwane roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge was “verified” as a SA citizen.
News
4 days ago

Mpongwana immediately stepped down after Bobani was removed.

During the meeting, councillors constantly questioned why Mpongwana had taken up the position.

In a letter addressed to the “executive mayor”, Mpongwana said she had done so in the interest of the council.

“When I was approached to act as city manager, I willingly accepted the challenge, knowing it was going to be a daunting task.

“I accepted the acting position in good faith, knowing I was to do so and knowing that few persons were willing to act in the position, given the current political climate.

“However, since it is clear that the council clearly has issues with me acting as city manager, I feel it prudent to do the honourable thing.

“I hereby step down as acting city manager in order for council to appoint someone they feel comfortable with,” Mpongwana wrote.

The four officials were sacked by Mpongwana on October 7.

Mongameli Bobani voted out as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence
News
11 hours ago

In letters sent to them, Mpongwana said she had received legal advice that their contracts had been extended illegally.

On February 28, the council extended the contracts of Qaba, Shaidi and Clay on a month-to-month basis until the positions were filled.

Qaba said he was thrilled to be back.

“I am of course happy to be back because, as I have said, she [Mpongwana] was illegally appointed and I am happy that justice has been served,” he said.

“We now have to deal with all the mess they have done and focus on service delivery issues for the benefit of our communities.”

Shaidi said he was forced out of office in an embarrassing manner.

“I got that instruction at 2pm and was told to vacate the office at 3.30pm.

“I am happy we are all back. Service delivery will continue now.”

Nqwazi was all smiles as she sat down next to Mafaya.

During an adjournment, Nqwazi said: “We were called to come to the council meeting and I am happy we are all back.”

-TimesLIVE and HeraldLIVE

New Joburg mayor faces uphill battle

The City of Johannesburg has a new mayor. Geoff Makhubo was elected mayor yesterday, surprisingly during the first round of voting.
Opinion
17 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X