Floyd Shivambu's journalist assault case postponed until January

By Philani Nombembe - 05 December 2019 - 11:23
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu leaves Cape Town magistrate's court after his brief appearance for assault on December 5 2019.
Image: Philani Nombembe

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu will have a cloud over his head this Christmas after the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday postponed his assault case to January 28. 

Shivambu was caught on camera roughing up Media24 photographer Adrian de Kock outside parliament in March last year.

Shivambu appeared briefly in court, wearing a suit rather than red overalls, and the matter was postponed to allow him time to consult his lawyer. He was released on a warning.

The incident happened when De Kock was waiting with other journalists outside the building where then-Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing was taking place.

De Kock saw Shivambu‚ asked if he wanted to comment about the hearing and took pictures of the politician.

Shivambu then insisted that De Kock delete the images because he had not given consent for them to be taken.

“Leave my stuff alone. Leave my stuff alone‚” the journalist was heard yelling as he was being manhandled.

Shivambu then walked away while one of his companions continued to attack De Kock.

“Floyd grabbed my throat, saying‚ ‘You don’t have permission’‚” De Kock told our Sister Publication TimesLIVE at the time. The photographer laid assault charges with the police.

