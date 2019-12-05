Floyd Shivambu's journalist assault case postponed until January

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu will have a cloud over his head this Christmas after the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday postponed his assault case to January 28.

Shivambu was caught on camera roughing up Media24 photographer Adrian de Kock outside parliament in March last year.

Shivambu appeared briefly in court, wearing a suit rather than red overalls, and the matter was postponed to allow him time to consult his lawyer. He was released on a warning.