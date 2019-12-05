New Joburg mayor faces uphill battle

The City of Johannesburg has a new mayor. Geoff Makhubo was elected mayor yesterday, surprisingly during the first round of voting.

It had been expected that the three-way contest, which saw the ANC's Makhubo run against a DA candidate and another one from the EFF, would take at least two rounds of voting to produce a winner.

But after three DA councilors decided to throw their lot in with the ANC and a number of smaller parties who backed Makhubo, the ANC managed to get more than the 136 votes it needed to win the race.

Despite this outright majority, there is now uncertainty as to whether Makhubo would be able to smoothly run the municipality, given that he may not be able to pass budgets.

While the smaller parties that backed Makhubo are likely to support the ANC in all major votes in council, the party will not be able to get past the 50% plus one threshold of votes if the DA replaces the three councillors who broke from its ranks.