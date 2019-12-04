ANC, DA and EFF nominate mayoral candidates ahead of vote

Three names have been nominated for the position of Johannesburg mayor at the council meeting in Braamfontein.

The three names are EFF caucus leader Musa Novela, ANC regional chairperson Geoffrey Makhubo and current finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni nominated by the DA.

IEC officials are currently busy printing ballot papers as councillors enjoy their lunch.

A total of 267 councillors are available to vote today. If there is no candidate with majority votes in the first round, the one with the least will fall off. Council will then vote to get a winner between the two.

The council meeting has been attended by ANC leaders including education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

The position of mayor became vacant after Herman Mashaba resigned from the DA.

Since morning the ANC caucus has been in a jubilant mood as they are confident of a victory after the relationship between the DA and EFF broke down. The red berets complained that the DA did not even consult the EFF before announcing its candidate, Ngobeni.

The EFF has kept it cards close to he chest as to who will it support should its candidates not get enough votes at the end.

There has already been pressure from Gauteng premier David Makhura and Maile for the vote to take place today following its postponement last week.

"I would like to warn that should the City of Johannesburg fail to elect a mayor...I will give them seven days to do so, failing which the provincial government will intervene decisively," said Makhura.