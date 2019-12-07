Eskom continues with stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday

Eskom is continuing with stage 2 rotational load-shedding on Saturday, saying that this is necessary to “cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes”.

“The system continues to be tight, with unplanned breakdowns above 12,000MW necessitating the use of diesel and water reserves for open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively.

“With the incessant rain, we continue to experience coal-handling problems at a number of our power stations as a result of wet coal, which has led to generation units being unable to produce power,” Eskom said in a statement.