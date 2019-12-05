South Africa

Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died

By Kyle Zeeman - 05 December 2019 - 09:49
The star was admitted to hospital recently with skin cancer.
Image: Metro FM

Just weeks after being admitted to hospital with skin cancer, gospel star and pastor Neyi Zimu has died.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by EFF leader Floyd Shivambu.

“Rest In Peace Pastor Neyi Zimu!” he tweeted.

According to the SABC, the musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng.

Neyi was admitted for treatment of a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, said the singer was  undergoing chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides.

Since news of his hospitalisation broke, South Africans united in prayer for Neyi.

The star was set to perform in Polokwane recently, but was too ill to make it. 

Neyi's death has shocked the country, with hundreds paying tribute to the star on social media. 

