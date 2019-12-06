Anger as ANC fails to take over Joburg

The ANC's efforts to take full control of Johannesburg hit a snag yesterday after a motion of no confidence against speaker Vasco da Gama failed.

The motion was tabled just a day after the ANC received majority votes in council to have Geoff Makhubo, pictured, installed as mayor.

Chair of chairs Alex Christians stepped up to oversee the proceedings.

Unlike the election of the new mayor which was done on a secret vote, the motion of no confidence was decided on by a show of hands. This meant, the few DA members who had helped the ANC and its partners win the mayor's seat could not do the same on the day.

Voting was conducted and the motion received 135 votes, 99 votes against it while the 30 EFF councillors abstained from the process. A total of 264 councillors were in chambers.