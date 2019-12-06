Famous KFC wedding marred by drama

The joy around the upcoming KFC wedding seems to have hit a snag after one of the people who came up with the idea to gift the couple with an all expenses paid wedding has accused the brand of shutting them out.

Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, and Hector Mkansi, 37, won the hearts of South Africans after their proposal at a KFC outlet went viral on social media last month. Their wedding is expected to be held on December 31.

Twitter user Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi (@alphi_s), one of the two people who went out to search for the couple after they were mocked on social media after the proposal, has now accused KFC of sidelining him.

Mkhwanazi and another user @joe_human decided to search for the couple in an attempt to help them get the wedding of their dreams.

Mkhwanazi got in touch with the groom after a day of searching. He announced the news to his social media followers and shared that the groom had informed him that they planned to have a small ceremony due to financial constraints.

Mkhwanazi and @joe_human then asked individuals and brands to donate what they could to make the wedding possible.