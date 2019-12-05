'Joburg will now have a mayor who is allegedly corrupt': Herman Mashaba lashes out
Herman Mashaba is sad and angry after the election of the ANC's Geoff Makhubo as the new Johannesburg mayor..
“As a result, instead of having a mayor who fights corruption, Johannesburg will now have a mayor who is allegedly corrupt. This is why I cannot give up on the project to save Johannesburg and SA,” he said on Thursday morning.
Mashaba resigned as mayor of the city in October, after a fallout with the DA.
He said he shared the anger and frustration of five million Johannesburg residents after the Makhubo's election.
Makhubo won the vote on Wednesday with 137 votes. His closest challenger was the DA's Funzela Ngobeni, with 101. The EFF's Musa Novela received 30 votes.
However, the DA has 102 members in its caucus, meaning at least one person didn't vote for their candidate.
“The fact that Makhubo was elected with the help of some members of the previous multiparty coalition government, together with a number of DA councillors, demonstrates everything that is wrong with our political system.
“The considerations were all about personal and political benefit, and not about the residents of Johannesburg,” Mashaba said.
The fact that some DA Councillors elected to vote for Makhubo over their own candidate, demonstrates why I had to leave the DA. The DA of today is clearly not the DA that I joined - not when they support an allegedly corrupt person. pic.twitter.com/4u0jlLcRsi— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 5, 2019
He also blasted DA members for supporting Makhubo.
“That my former coalition partners have abandoned the multiparty government speaks clearly to the fact that I am not alone in my view.
“They did not see a prospect of working with the DA in a coalition that is open, engages with different solutions to our complex problems and is willing to set aside differences in the interests of the residents.
“The people of SA need a solution that places our residents at the centre and not the self-interest displayed in council yesterday [Wednesday],” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.