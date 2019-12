Voting for the vacant position of executive mayor of Johannesburg has been concluded.

All the 268 councillors have cast their votes and counting is expected to resume soon.

Three candidates are in the ballot paper - ANC regional chair Geoffrey Makhubo, EFF caucus leader Musa Novela and finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni.

IEC official will begin the counting in front of hundreds of people who have come to witness the battle for the country's economic hub.