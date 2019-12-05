Joburg disputes carry on over speaker vote

Just as the ANC thought it had removed speaker Vasco Da Gama, its victory could not last even five minutes.

The motion of no confidence received 135 votes in support, 99 against it while the EFF's 30 councillors abstained.

But the DA raised an issue that the rules of council require 50% plus 1 of the members of council, not those in attendance.

This means with council having 270 members, the motion needed 136 votes, DA Gama explained.

But the ANC disputed this interpretation of rules saying that council had 169 members due to a councillor who died.

"We don't mind losing...but as it stands we have 169 councillors," said Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Council has taken a break to get proper advice on the matter.