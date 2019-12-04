ANC confident of victory ahead of Joburg mayor election

A jubilant ANC is already singing in celebration ahead of the election of the Johannesburg mayor.

The ANC councillors have been singing "We are voting for Makhubo, celebrate" during the break as ballot papers are being printed.

Former MMC of finance Geoffrey Makhubo has been named as the ANC candidate for Johannesburg mayor position.

The position became vacant after the departure of Herman Mashaba at the end of last month. Mashaba resigned as the mayor and also DA member, citing bad relation with his party.

The election for the mayor was postponed last week after speaker, Vasco da Gama, requested for time to get legal advice on what constitutes majority vote in council.

The postponement attracted a lot of pressure for Da Gama. Gauteng premier, David Makhura, warned him that provincial government would take action if the new mayor was not elected on Wednesday.

The ANC is confident of a victory after the marriage between the DA and EFF hit the rocks. The EFF publicly stated that it would not vote with the DA in the metros.