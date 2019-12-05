South Africa

Mongameli Bobani voted out as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 05 December 2019 - 12:54
Mongameli Bobani.
Image: Werner Hills

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence.

HeraldLIVE reported that the majority of parties in the council chamber — the DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance, COPE,  ACDP and African Independent Congress — voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn’s motion.

Shortly before the vote, Bobani announced that he would dissolve his mayoral committee.

He left the chamber immediately after he was ousted.

This is a developing story.

