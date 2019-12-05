Mongameli Bobani voted out as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence.
HeraldLIVE reported that the majority of parties in the council chamber — the DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance, COPE, ACDP and African Independent Congress — voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn’s motion.
These are the hands of councillors who are favour of Bobani's removal #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/b8eNne4rGg— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) December 5, 2019
Shortly before the vote, Bobani announced that he would dissolve his mayoral committee.
He left the chamber immediately after he was ousted.
This is a developing story.
