We'll pass budgets for Joburg, despite EFF threats - Mayor Makhubo

The EFF oppose Makhubo on the grounds that he is tainted by allegations of corruption relating to his business dealings with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital. Makhubo said he believed that through negotiations, even with the EFF and the DA, budgets will be tabled in council and passed.

“The issue of budget, I want to cross that bridge when we get there. In February, we will be passing an adjustment budget, now we are not phased by the fact that we might not pass budget. We are confident that everyone will have a stake in that budget and that and that budget will go through,” he said.

Makhubo has also vowed to install new members of the mayoral committee by the end of the week.The current MMCs were appointed by former mayor Herman Mashaba and now that centre of power has shifted, Makhubo will want to install his own people meaning this marks an end to most of DA MMCs.

It is understood that two MMC positions will be given to the IFP, who will also go into a formal coalition with the ANC, while others will also be given parties that aided the ANC in the hotly contested election yesterday.

“By this weekend we would have announced our executive. Yes we are going into formal coalition with the parties. We are negotiating at the moment [on] who will lead what [department] , we will be an all encompassing government. Every party will have a stake.

“We still are talking to parties I have not mentioned here, to see if they’ll want to work with us going forward. We’ll be talking to the leader of the Democratic Alliance today to see how we can work together. We talking to the EFF as well. When we say we want to unify Johannesburg, we mean exactly that.”