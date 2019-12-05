Man 'strangles, rapes' ex-lover

A woman has described how her ex-boyfriend choked her until she lost consciousness before raping her in her home.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her identity, testified in the Roodepoort regional court yesterday where her ex-boyfriend stands accused of attempted murder, rape and theft.

She told the court that on September 17 2017, she had just returned from work to find her ex-boyfriend had illegally gained entry into her room.

She said as soon as she entered the room, the accused grabbed her by her throat and strangled her.

"I couldn't scream or ask for help because he strangled me until I collapsed. I don't know how long I was unconscious for, but when I regained consciousness he told me to get up and clean myself because I had urinated on myself."

She said she changed into a dry set of clothes before he told her not to scream.

"He said even if I screamed, I would be found dead. He put a screwdriver, a plastic bag and a knife on the stand while he was busy fiddling on my phone."

She told the court that she pleaded with the accused to set her free in order for them to talk but he refused.