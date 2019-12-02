Cop has raped me four times - cleaner

A cleaner has accused a senior policeman of raping her four times since 2017.

The 41-year-old woman of Daveyton in East Rand has opened a case of rape last week at the Benoni police station. Her matter has been transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

She said the top cop, who works at Benoni police vehicle clearance centre, raped her once at his home, twice at her home and once at the police station. The officer cannot be named because he has not been charged and asked to plead to the charges. The rapes allegedly happened between 2017 and August this year.

The woman, who has been working at the centre part-time since 2015, alleges that when she initially tried to open the case against the cop she was accused of lying.

The mother of two said high-ranking officers at the Benoni police station threatened to charge her with perjury.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed that they were investigating allegations of rape against a senior cop based in Benoni: "The investigation is at an early stage, but it's ongoing. No arrest has been made yet."

The woman said she charged R20 for cleaning one office at the centre and R30 for washing a car.

"Sometimes I clean three offices and a car which will amount to R90. Sometimes I can go the whole day without work. If I reported him, then I would not be able to provide for my two children," she said.