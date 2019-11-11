Man accused of trying to rape his mother (91) to apply for bail

The 53-year-old man accused of assaulting and attempting to rape his 91-year-old mother is expected to apply for bail on Monday.

The matter was postponed to Monday for the state to verify his alternative address and to obtain a statement from his wife on whether she was willing to accommodate him while the matter continues.

His lawyer, John Shabalala, earlier told the Protea magistrate's court that he also needed to familiarise himself with the merits of the case as this was the first time he had represented the man.

Earlier on Monday, the woman’s grandson said that he did not want his uncle to be granted bail because it would place the life of his grandmother in jeopardy.

The woman said she previously obtained a protection order against her son after years of being tormented by him but that her now late brother intervened and begged her to forgive him.

"I should never have allowed him to convince me into forgiving him. At one stage, he was away from my house for about three weeks. When he returned, he started abusing me verbally and physically all over again.

"I regret not listening to the magistrate and forgiving him because he is my son. I don't want him to come back because I know the abuse will start all over again. He will be angry that I got him arrested. I need help."