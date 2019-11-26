Justice system 'not kind to abuse victims'

Civil society organisations have urged the government to implement a victim-friendly mechanism that will assist to end the scourge of violence against women and children.

Luke Lamprecht, the Women & Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager, said this would help to assist minors who have been sexually violated in not only dealing with the trauma they have experienced, but also in fixing a criminal justice system that appears to be slanted in favour of perpetrators.

Lamprecht was speaking to Sowetan yesterday, against the backdrop of the launch of this year's 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

Lamprecht said there were systemic failures experienced by child victims in the criminal justice system.

He highlighted the dangers that children faced as a result of adults whose professions required them to work with minors on a daily basis.