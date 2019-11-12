Bail after bid to rape his own mom
The family of a 91-year-old woman who was allegedly almost raped by her son has expressed outrage that the man was granted bail yesterday.
The 53-year-old man, who cannot be named until he had pleaded to the attempted rape charge, is also accused of assaulting his mother in her Soweto home two weeks ago.
He appeared in the Protea magistrate's court yesterday where he was granted R500 bail. His family said the court's decision has upset them.
"Even though we are angry, we have to respect it (the decision of the court). We are happy that the court told him that he can't live with my grandmother anymore," said the 91-year-old woman's grandson.
As part of his bail conditions, the 53-year-old has been ordered to refrain from contacting the granny until the matter has been concluded.
According to his lawyer, John Tshabalala, he will be residing at his wife's house.
The matter was postponed until December 11 for further investigations.
"My grandmother has been recovering since the incident. She has been receiving counseling. We don't know how she'll react when she finds out that he was granted bail," said the grandson.
The court also ordered that the accused should contact the local police station and a relative when he decides to collect his personal items from his mother's property.
The woman previously told Sowetan her son had made her life a living hell and that she hoped that he would not be released on bail because she feared for her life.
The granny said she had previously obtained a protection order against her son after years of being tormented by him but that her now late brother intervened and begged her to forgive him.
"I should have never allowed him to convince me into forgiving him. At one stage, he was away from my house for about three weeks. When he returned, he started abusing me verbally and physically all over again," she said.
"I regret not listening to the magistrate and forgiving him because he is my son.
"I don't want him to come back because I know the abuse will start all over again. He will be angry that I got him arrested. I need help."