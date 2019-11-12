Bail after bid to rape his own mom

The family of a 91-year-old woman who was allegedly almost raped by her son has expressed outrage that the man was granted bail yesterday.

The 53-year-old man, who cannot be named until he had pleaded to the attempted rape charge, is also accused of assaulting his mother in her Soweto home two weeks ago.

He appeared in the Protea magistrate's court yesterday where he was granted R500 bail. His family said the court's decision has upset them.

"Even though we are angry, we have to respect it (the decision of the court). We are happy that the court told him that he can't live with my grandmother anymore," said the 91-year-old woman's grandson.

As part of his bail conditions, the 53-year-old has been ordered to refrain from contacting the granny until the matter has been concluded.

According to his lawyer, John Tshabalala, he will be residing at his wife's house.

The matter was postponed until December 11 for further investigations.