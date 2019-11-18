AfriForum unhappy NPA probes trust, not Malema

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will continue an investigation into the affairs of EFF leader Julius Malema's Ratanang Family Trust.

However, AfriForum is making representations to the NPA to persuade prosecutors to reconsider their decision not to charge Malema personally for fraud and money laundering linked to the trust.

On Friday, the NPA wrote to AfriForum alerting the organisation that it would not be prosecuting Malema in relation to the On Point Engineering tender awarded by the Limpopo department of roads and transport years ago.

Instead of prosecuting Malema, the NPA said it would charge three directors of the company - Cuthbert Lesiba Gwangwa, Kagisho Dichaba and Thomas Rasethaba - with fraud in the awarding of a tender of over R51m by the department. The NPA said it would conduct a separate investigation into the trust.

Previously, the state accused Malema of substantially benefiting from the On Point Engineering tender, using it to buy a farm and a Mercedes Benz.

It said the trust was an indirect shareholder in On Point.