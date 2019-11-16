Coligny 'sunflower killers' granted bail ahead of Supreme Court appeal

The two men from Coligny in the North West who were convicted of the April 2017 murder of teenager Matlhomola Mosweu were on Friday granted bail pending leave to appeal against their conviction.

AfriForum made the announcement on Friday.

In a statement, the organisation said that Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were each granted bail of R20,000 after appearing in the North West High Court before Judge Ronnie Hendricks, who had earlier found them guilty of killing Mosweu.

Represented by Adv Barry Roux SC, the pair successfully petitioned to get leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.