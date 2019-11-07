Some people will die bitter

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and his ilk are bitter people and will go down to their graves as such. His vitriolic comments on the Springboks' victory over England are unfortunate to say the least. - Tbose, Rockville

Mpofu, Ndlozi are hypocrites

EFF's Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu have looted money from VBS Bank just like they looted Limpopo money in the name of tenders. Surprisingly, intellectuals like Ndlozi and Dali Mpofu support these crooks. - Johane

Ndlozi has a right to snub Boks

As the old saying goes, listening is a skill and the likes of Richard Mzaidume and Sandile Memela should appreciate that before they unleash their misguided attack on Ndlozi. It is Ndlozi's right not to support the Boks. - D Mogale

Some parties are not patriotic

SA is rich enough to support her own inhabitants. Unfortunately, the new political dispensation failed to manage the new order, allowing the likes of AfriForum, EFF and BLF to foment civil war. I urge SA to resist this. - Mokolobetsi

JZ's delaying tricks won't last

Jacob Zuma is using every trick to escape or delay his day to enter his prison cell. He appealed the arms deal case and he is now claiming he's sick to testify in the Zondo commision. His days are numbered. - Oriah Choshane