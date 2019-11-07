Gwede Mantashe not fit to be leader

Why should we be led by a liar and a cheat who lacks moral and ethical credibility? Gwede Mantashe is not fit to lead as a cabinet minister. He must go. President Cyril Ramaphosa, please fire Mantashe. - NM

White defender, striker for Bucs

Orlando Pirates seem to be in need of a white defender and a white striker to sort out the porous defence and the scoring problem. We can be Happy People again. Dr Irvin Khoza, please remedy this! - Tom Gates, Johannesburg

Hatred will lead SA to civil war

Hatred is a poison which kills nations. What we see happening in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon has been caused among others by hatred. The hatred of AfriForum, EFF and BLF will eventually lead SA to civil war if it doesn't end now. - Johane

Is ANC shielding thugs within?

Why is the state delaying giving Thabiso Zulu the protection he deserves, for giving evidence in the Moerane commission. Is it because the ANC is protecting criminals within the movement? - N Matsebula Orlando West Ext

While JZ danced, CR17 talks

While Jacob Zuma was a dancer with no results as president, incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa is a speaker with no tangible results. All he is known for is delivering long speeches. - Anonymous