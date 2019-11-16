South Africa

KZN father sentenced to life in prison for raping 12-year-old daughter

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 16 November 2019 - 10:00
A KwaZulu-Natal man received a life sentence for raping his 12-year-old daughter.
A KwaZulu-Natal man received a life sentence for raping his 12-year-old daughter.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A KwaZulu-Natal father has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old daughter.

The man, aged 45, was sentenced in the Inkanyezi regional court in Eshowe, in northern KZN, on Thursday for the rape which happened in October 2018.

“The accused sent his wife to buy ingredients to make sorghum beer. When his wife was away, he called his daughter who was playing in the yard with her siblings to his room. He overpowered her, covered her mouth and raped her. He told her to leave the room and instructed her not to tell anyone,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Girl‚ 10‚ happier now that doesn't have to see her rapist

A young Tsonga girl is feeling much better now that she doesn’t have to look her rapist in the eye daily. The girl‚ 10‚ who cannot be named‚ and her ...
News
2 years ago

Mbele said that the following day, the young girl gathered up the courage and told her mother about the ordeal.

“Her mother took her to Mbongolwane police station where the rape case was opened and the docket was transferred to the Eshowe family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation,” said Mbele.

“Intense investigation by experienced detectives led to a successful conviction and sentence that was handed down by Inkanyezi regional court,” she added.

Father admits to killing epileptic daughter, but denies raping her

A man accused of raping, sodomising and killing his seven-year-old epileptic daughter appeared in the Nelspruit Circuit of the Pretoria High Court in ...
News
5 years ago

Interview with Ninow's family gave rapist voice and legitimacy

On October 27 the SABC aired an interview with convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's mother, Chantelle Ninow.
Opinion
3 days ago

Outrage at house arrest plea after rape of mentally disabled stepdaughter

Women and Men Against Child Abuse on Thursday expressed outrage that the lawyers of a man convicted of sexually grooming and raping his mentally ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X