Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow 'becomes a maniac' when on drugs: granny

Rapist Nicholas Ninow's grandmother Pauline Gericke said on Tuesday that he was a good boy who played sport and was loved by many when he was at school.

Gericke, who was testifying in mitigation of sentence in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, said her grandson was a shy person - but his behaviour changed when he consumed drugs.

"He played cricket, gymnastics and was liked by everyone," she said. "He becomes delusional and aggressive [on drugs]. He sometimes becomes a maniac. He looks different, he speaks differently."

Ninow has been convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl in the toilet of a Dros restaurant earlier this year.